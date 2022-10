Sreejita De became the first eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss 16. It was over the Weekend Ka Vaar that Salman Khan announced her elimination. It came as a shocker to many as she was among the strong contestants in the house. She used to share her opinions and views. Now, post the show, the actress is talking about her bonds inside the big house. In an interview, she spoke about Sajid Khan as well as Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur wants Shalin Bhanot to settle down and have kids; says, 'Ek relationship jab tootta hai toh...'

Entertainment News: Sreejita De talks about Sajid Khan

As reported by The Indian Express, Sreejita De spoke about her connection with . There is a lot of hullabaloo around his presence inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Many are demanding that he should be removed from the show as he was accused of #MeToo in the past. , who spent a few days with him and other contestants in Bigg Boss 16 house, said that she had a good experience with the filmmaker. She revealed that Sajid knew that her boyfriend is from Germany and they spoke about the country. She said, "He knew my boyfriend is from Germany and he has great knowledge about the country. We also spoke a lot about Bollywood and films’ histories. I had a good experience with him." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer breaks down after Shalin Bhanot shouts at her; says 'Despite father's warning...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreejita De (@sreejita_de)

Sreejita De talks about Tina Satta and Shalin Bhanot

Further, the actress also spoke about Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. There seems to be something brewing between the two. However, Sreejita stated that Tina Datta was playing a 'stupid' and 'lame' game. She even called her insecure and weak. Sreejita said that all that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot can do is backbite and manipulate people. That is why they are weak. Talking about Tina Datta, she said, "I also don’t like her energy and feel that she plays a stupid and lame game. It’s nonsense what she is doing in the house, and I would love to take on her." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gori Nagori get into a nasty fight; latter tries to kick her [Watch Video]