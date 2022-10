Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer is currently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She is coming across as a strong contestant in the latest season. It was recently that the actress quit the show Imlie as it saw a leap and next she chose to be on Bigg Boss 16. Now, she is impressing fans and how by being her natural self in the controversial show. It has just been a few days and Sumbul has already turned out to be an entertainer. In yesterday's episode, she rapped for the housemates and it left everyone touched. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Do you feel that Manya Singh-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fought just to get attention? Vote Now

Sumbul Touqeer rapped lyrics written by her father on 'women empowerment. The lyrics hit everyone hard and her fans are applauding her for being so confident. The rap spoke about how the birth of a girl child is not considered to be the happiest occasion by many and about the instances when a girl child is thrown in dustbins. It was indeed an emotional rap and fans are just quite touched and it is all over Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sumbul Touqeer-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Simba Nagpal, Rohan Mehra and other TV celebs who took part in Salman Khan's show early in their careers

Check out Sumbul Touqeer's rap and fan reaction below:

She owned the ep with this one among all the baseless fights. Her father's rap it was. Girl flaunting what necessary to be flaunted so proudly. It was so good!❤️‍?#SumbulTouqeerKhanpic.twitter.com/wJeP8cdcp6 — NeeM (@brishtart) October 3, 2022

Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's bond draws attention

Apart from her rapping, netizens also noticed Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's bond. They have become good friends inside the house and are turning out to be each other's support systems. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan attend Maja Ma screening, Kareena Kapoor Khan gets mobbed at airport and more