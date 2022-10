Bigg Boss 16 began on October 1 and it is the first Weekend Ka Vaar. The two days of the week are very special as Salman Khan hands over the report card to the contestants of the show. Salman Khan also names the contestant who has been eliminated from the show. This week, five contestants are up for elimination. The top contestants of the show are Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and many more.

So at the Weekend Ka Vaar or Shaanivaar Ka Vaar rolls out with Salman Khan, here are the live updates of the same.