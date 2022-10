Ever since Bigg Boss 16 has begun, there's been a great amount of discussion around Sajid Khan's presence in the show. The filmmaker has been accused of #MeToo in the past reportedly by nine women. This has led to debate over whether Sajid Khan should be on the show that airs on National Television or not. Not just the netizens, but a few stars too like Sona Mohapatra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sherlyn Chopra and others have expressed their disappointment over Sajid Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16. The host of the show Salman Khan is also being quizzed and judged for not taking a stand. However, here's why Sajid Khan's connection with Bigg Boss 16 does not concern Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De talks about Sajid Khan's presence in the show; calls Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot 'weak'

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is NOT the decision-maker

The Dabanng Khan is the host of the show and he is not the decision-maker. Sources reveal that he has no say in picking or keeping the contestants inside the house. Everything is as per the channel and audience votes. is rather only doing his job as the host of Bigg Boss and he is doing really well. His task is to give contestants an update about right and wrong and keep the show entertaining over the Weekend Ka Vaar. Fans love him for the same and that's why he has been the host of the show for so many seasons. Plus, the eviction of the contestants is as per the votes. So it is for the audience to decide who stays in the house and who doesn't. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal surprised her on first Karwa Chauth after marriage and it's all things adorable

Going by the concept and format of Bigg Boss, the makers have always tried to get controversial celebrities on the show and fits the bill. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and others who are grabbing attention of former contestants

Advertisement

Thus, it really does not matter to Salman Khan whether Sajid Khan is kept as a contestant or removed as it is not his decision at all. Sources say that even if Salman Khan has a personal connect with any celebrity, he does not get to decide. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.