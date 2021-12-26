Bigg Boss 15's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have yet another must TejRan moment. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bond has been the most talked-about thing of Bigg Boss 15. TejRan is shipped together for real. However, their relationship inside the house has been quite dynamic. What started off as a cute and lovey-dovey romance turned sour over the last couple of weeks. Karan and Tejasswi have been having loads of fights in the past couple of weeks. We also saw how 's entry as a wildcard contestant inside the house affected their bond. In the past week as well, we saw Karan Kundrra lashing out at Tejasswi Prakash. The two, however, made up soon after. For a long time, Karan had been suppressing his feelings for Tejasswi and saying that he likes her a lot. And in the upcoming episode, he will FINALLY confess his feelings for Tejasswi and in front of everyone. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: RRR cast promote their film on Bigg Boss 15, Pooja Banerjee's Godh Bharai pics go viral and more

As per the preview of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, a segment of Secret Santa will be held. Tejasswi will receive her gift from Karan. He will gift her his fave Panda jacket. The actress will also receive a handwritten letter in which Karan will finally confess his love. In the post-script of the letter, he will reveal his true feelings which Tejasswi will read out loud in front of everyone. "I love you," she reads.

Tejasswi is left gushing and blushing upon reading the same. She will also give him a peck on his cheeks. Check out the new Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar promo here:

Also, in the upcoming episode, we will see Salman asking Shamita about the household chores and her pain in the hand. will make a joke on it and leave the host laughing. However, Shamita won't be amused and left in tears.