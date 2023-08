The second season of Bigg Boss OTT just ended a couple of hours ago. Elvish Yadav was declared as the winner of this season which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan. And now that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended, there would be the season of you know what! Music videos of course! Well, it's kind of ritual like for the contestants of Bigg Boss come together in pairs for music videos. It can be a tribute to their fans or a tribute to their journey in Bigg Boss. Like every other season, this year too, there have been quite a lot of shipping happening outside and even inside the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Was Elvish Yadav irritated by constant flirting of Manisha Rani? Salman Khan show winner says... [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house bonds, friendships and link-ups

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have been widely shipped on Twitter. Fans even gave them a hashtag called AbhiYa on Twitter. Abhishek and Jiya share a very unique bond. They have fought and even stayed with each other and supported each other on the show and during tasks. There has been another ship between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. They started off as friends and eventually grew closer. While Avinash confessed his feelings for Falaq, the latter maintained that she is his friend. Even Salman Khan teased them. Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri also grabbed headlines for their chemistry and bond on the show. Jad would flirt with Akanksha a lot initially. They even shared a kiss. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav supporters chant 'systum' as Abhishek Malhan leaves for the hospital; Fukra Insaan fans furious [View Tweets]

Manisha Rani has been flirting with a lot of men in the house. She has flirted with Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav. Her bond with Abhishek Malhan is pure friendship. Manisha can share screenspace with Jad, Elvish and Abhishek in different videos, you never know. After all, Tony Kakkar has promised to do a song with her. Jad flirted with Jiya Shankar initially but they grew closer later. They both could also be a part of a music video. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav wins hearts with his THIS gesture towards Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani [View Pics]

Trending Now

So, which Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants would you like to see in a music video together? Vote here:

Check out the video of what's brewing between Abhishek and Jiya here:

Meanwhile, as per online buzz, Abhishek Malhan reportedly went back to the hospital after Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale shoot. He did not meet the media. His car was allegedly blocked by Elvish Yadav supporters.