Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant, singer Afsana Khan, is all set to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Saajz, also a singer in the industry, known for songs like Allah Khair Kare. On the other hand, Afsana Khan is popular for her tracks like Titilyaan, Jooda, and Kamaal Karte Ho. The much-in-love couple is set to tie the knot today, 20th February, in lively ceremony, which is expected to be attended by some big names from the TV industry, including more than a few erstwhile Bigg Boss contestants.

So, who all are expected to make an appearance at Afsana Khan and Saajz's wedding. Well, reports suggest that the guest list includes names like Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Afsana's Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants like Donal Bisht, , Umar Riaz, as well as contestants from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss like Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. Other names being touted to attend are Shefali Bagga and Manmeet Meet.

Afsana Khan and Saajz recently held both their haldi and mehndi ceremonies back-to-back, which was also attended by some popular names from telly land. The bride-to-be looked absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embroidered, mustard lehenga at the haldi while Saajz donned a similarly hued kurta. Akshara Singh and Donal Bisht had both swung by to wish the happy couple, with the latter looking a complete knockout in her ethnic ensemble, almost stealing the lovebirds' thunder by making all heads turn her way.

BollywoodLife wishes the couple the very best for their future.