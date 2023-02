Bigg Boss 16 was a successful one. All the contestants of the show managed to get a lot of fame and name. MC Stan won the trophy but many other contestants too bagged several big projects thanks to the show. Sumbul Touqeer Khan was also a part of the show and managed to make it to the top 7. The Imlie star's journey in Bigg Boss 16 house was filled with highs and lows. Her connection with Shalin Bhanot also kept her in the news. They were good friends in the beginning but later parted ways as she appeared to be 'obsessed' with him. She was asked to maintain her distance from him and she suffered. But will Sumbul ever work with Shalin Bhanot if given a chance? Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer pull a masterstroke; slash ticket prices to basic; Shehzada to get affected?

Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks silence

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spoke about the same. She asked if she would be open to working with Shalin Bhanot in the future if given a chance. She said yes, as it is work and money. She was also asked about the show Naagin 7. It was rumoured that has chosen her for Naagin 7. The producer had entered the house and she said that she has zeroed down on one to be the lead in the next season but she did not reveal the name. Sumbul shed some light on this too and said, "Nothing is confirmed as of now. I have also heard about it, right now I haven't spoken on it. So once I come to know when to let everyone know but something big is coming up soon and will announce it." Fans are interested to know what is next in the pipeline for Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot has bagged a new TV show by Ekta Kapoor. The announcement was made at the finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has got a role in 's Dunki while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen in Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.