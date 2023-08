Bigg Boss 17 is soon going to premiere on TV. Salman Khan will return as the host with a brand new season which has already garnered immense buzz online. From Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav to Abhishek Malhan and more, a lot of celebs are rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 17. Also, there are various updates on the themes and plans for the new season. Before the BB17 begins, let's have a look at the various strategies that the makers brought in to ensure that the show becomes a hit. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exposed: Puneet Superstar alleges the makers asked him to misbehave in the house

Commoners or non-actors as contestants

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality TV shows in the country despite its controversial nature. From Rickshaw drivers to vendors, everyone binges on Bigg Boss without fail. The makers brought in commoners in Bigg Boss 10 alongside celebrities which added a tadka and also increased the viewer base. Contestants such as Swami Om, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi, who were not actors before gained fame. The makers also rope in Bhojpuri stars in every season these days. Bigg Boss is very much loved by the Bhojpuri audience. Recently, they have started to include YouTubers too. YouTubers already have a separate fan base. By bringing people who they can relate with the most, the makers have found a way to add to the TRPs.

Unique and interesting themes

Apart from Salman Khan, the lavish house, celebrity contestants and interesting tasks, Bigg Boss is also known for its unique and interesting themes. Be it a Jungle theme in Bigg Boss 15 or the plane theme house in Bigg Boss 8 or heaven and hell format in Bigg Boss 7. They introduced singles vs doubles in Bigg Boss 12. Bigg Boss 9 had a theme of double trouble wherein the contestants were paired. They had to be together all the time. Bigg Boss 14 had seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) entering the house as mentors. It was a huge hit amongst fans. There were also challengers introduced to add to the competition. All this has always helped the makers fetch TRPs. And now, it is said that Bigg Boss 17 will have a Singles vs Couples theme based on the relationship status of the contestant.

Livefeed streaming

Bigg Boss nowadays have a 24x7 live feed available for the fans. The audience loves to watch what their favourite stars are doing inside the house of Bigg Boss throughout the day. Bigg Boss' Live feed wasn't available until season 14. It definitely shot up the TRPs.

Bigg Boss Spinoffs and segments

Be it Bigg Boss Halla Bol or Bigg Boss OTT version, the spin-off of the controversial reality TV show has been a huge success too. Bigg Boss Halla Bol was hosted by Farah Khan while Bigg Boss OTT 1 was hosted by Karan Johar. Salman took over BB OTT 2. He is also the permanent host of the TV show. The makers also introduced new segments such as Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman which was kind of a comic relief for the housemates and BB Verse for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

And now, the makers are planning interesting things for Bigg Boss 17 as well. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming season.