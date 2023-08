Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still the talk of the show. The grand finale happened on August 14 and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. He became the first wild card contestant to have won the show. Abhishek Malhan is the first runner up of the show while Manisha Rani secured the third place. Bebika Dhurve came fourth in the show and Pooja Bhatt finished off with fifth place. Also Read - Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri and others: Here's what Bigg Boss OTT 2 celebs are doing now

Pooja Bhatt was one of the strongest contestants. She was respected inside the house, and everyone made sure that they obeyed her. Pooja was one of the classiest and the most decent contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Mahesh Bhatt had also entered the house to support his daughter Pooja. Alia Bhatt has also been speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2. During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia named Manisha Rani as Rani and Elvish as Rocky of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Alia reacts to Elvish Yadav's Bigg Boss OTT 2 win

Post Elvish’s win, Alia had also reacted to it. She had held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. She was asked about the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav. She replied by writing, ‘Systumm’ and also dropped red hearts with it.

Alia Bhatt gets trolled

However, the actress was trolled reacting to this. For the unversed, Elvish used this word to slam the political system of India. One of the users wrote, “Downfall of Alia Bhatt has started. #ElvishYadav”

Some also trolled Elvish and said that how can Alia support a guy like him. The user wrote, "Still many girls & Womens of our country r not listening to this Farji Hindu Sheer & Still getting out of the house. @aliaa08 I said right na,u also know that all d videos of Elvishva on YouTube r Ghatiya, Cringe. Still how can you ( Any Girl ) support this misogynist. #AliaBhatt"

Still many girls & Womens of our country r not listening to this Farji Hindu Sheer & Still getting out of the house.@aliaa08 I said right na,u also know that all d videos of Elvishva on YouTube r Ghatiya, Cringe. Still how can you ( Any Girl ) support this misogynist.#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/4EURFKIwaV — ?? ??? ??? (@ErAakThu) August 17, 2023

Watch Pooja Bhatt talk about Bigg Boss OTT 2

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt spoke to BollywoodLife about her journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She said, "It was a very insightful journey, a journey into my own heart. Mai andar gayi with no pre-conceived notions. Jaise aap dark kamre mein enter karte hai bina koi road map ke aur ab jab mai nikli hu with my head held high, with my heart overflowing and my spine intact. I think there is a lot people can say about life and coming in Bigg Boss house. Maine ye seekha hai ki ye game jo hai, ye show jo hai apko girata nahi hai. Ye iss show ka format nahi hai kisiko jaleel karna, aap khud girte hai, aur aap khud jaleel hote hai.”