Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are trying hard to convince fans that all is well between them. Them. The couple had appeared in Bigg Boss 17 house and their relationship dynamics changed everything, they looked like a very weak and insecure couple in the house, who constantly fought and abused each other. And now that they are out of the house, they both are claiming all is well between them and fights are part of every relationship. However, netizens and fans aren't convinced this Pavitra Rishta of Ankita and Vicky are they are calling out the couple over their forced PDA. Just a while ago Ankita and Vicky were spotted at the airport as they were heading for a vacation where they walked hand in hand and were setting things straight all being well between them.

Watch the video of Ankita and Vicky walking hand in hand at the airport as they head for a vacation.

The netizens were convinced that Ankita and Vicky might part ways after their stint will be over in the house, but after coming out the fans felt cheated as both Ankita and Vicky acted normal. While others are hailing the couple for showing off their mature side and letting the bygones be bygones.

Ankita and Vicky became one of the most popular couples in the Bigg Boss 17 house and now if reports are to be believed Ankita will be seen as the next Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's show. Ekta extended her huge support to Ankita in the show, while Vicky is reportedly going to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3 sans Ankita.