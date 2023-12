Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The show will soon take a big leap. Nidhi Shah who plays Kinjal in the show recently returned to the show. She said that she returned to give the back story for the leap. There will be many changes in Anupamaa now. Nidhi has now opened up about her wish to participate in reality shows. She spoke to Etimes and shared that she would love to do reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. She said that there are no many shows and she is open to participate in them. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to get in trouble as alleged ex Ayesha Khan enters as wild card; fans say 'She's attention seeker'

Nidhi Shah wants to try reality shows

She also said that if he is offered Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, she would love to participate and wants to try new stuff. She was further asked if she has followed Bigg Boss 17. She said that she hasn't followed this season of Bigg Boss, though it is trending.

She added that she does get to see clips of the show on social media and she has learnt about the current season through reels. She said that she has only followed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 and it was the best season.

Nidhi Shah wishes to do Bigg Boss

She added that there can never be another hit season like Bigg Boss 13. After, Bigg Boss 13, Nidhi has not watched any of the seasons. She also said that she would want to do Bigg Boss but haven't followed the show much as she cannot see people fighting all the time. This is a big story in TV news.

Bigg Boss 13 is doing great and currently, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house.

We will also see a wild card entry this weekend. Munawar Faruqui's alleged ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan will be entering the show with a motive of exposing him.