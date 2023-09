Archana Gautam has become a national celebrity after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 16. The actress cum politician from Meerut was one of the finalists of the show. Archana Gautam was on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as well. A very shocking video is doing the rounds on social media. It is being alleged that Archana Gautam and her father were beaten up outside the Congress party's office in New Delhi. They had gone there to apparently extend congratulations to Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge and the party head Priyanka Gandhi on passing of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. The workers allegedly stopped them at the gate and later misbehaved with them. The videos have left fans shocked. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Aishwarya Sharma's clothes catch fire during a daredevil stunt; fans say 'Proud of you'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party. They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself. Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the… pic.twitter.com/GeYV6YHfnl — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2023

Archana Gautam has proudly spoken about how she admired Priyanka Gandhi on Bigg Boss 16. As names of political parties are not allowed on the show, she could not name her directly. Archana Gautam is from the Dalit community, and quite vocal about issues faced by them.

We can see her father Gautam Buddha taking her to the car as she rages on the alleged miscreants. The video is slowly going viral. The Women's Reservation Bill has been a landmark judgement for the nation. Fans left disheartened seeing how she was pushed on the ground.

That's how Congress party workers treated their big supporter Archana Gautam! pic.twitter.com/gny1xBbYlX — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2023

Archana Gautam and some ladies are seen in a verbal war. It looks like she had a fight with the women workers of the party. Archana Gautam said that she is a famous person, and deserves to be treated better. The lady had spoken about how she wants to do public service as a politician. But she is now more focused on her acting career. Now, let us see if this blows up to be a big issue, and some of the top brass of the party clarifies the matter.