Asim Riaz and Divya Agrawal to star together in Dur Hua song; fans cannot control their excitement

Bigg Boss 13 first runner up Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal are all set to fire the screens with their chemistry in their first collaboration together Dur Hua song. Asim shared the first look of the poster of the song and they are looking HOT together. Asim took to his Instagram and wrote, " Presenting the first look of #DurhuaFt. @divyaagarwal_official Music - @Roachkillaofficia Stay tuned Squad, the next banger is on the way, Dropping soon". And ever since Asim has dropped this news his fans cannot contain their excitement to watch them together. Fans have been showering praises on them that how GOOD they look together.

Both Asim and Divya are the biggest fam of Bigg Boss and are thankful the show kickstarted their careers. In fact, Divya who won Bigg Boss OTT was also seen in Bigg Bos 15 where she slammed and was criticised by netizens that she is just jealous of her. While Asim's brother Umar Riaz too participated in the show and became the most popular contestant in the Bigg Boss history after Sidharth Shukla. Umar's elimination left his fans totally disappointed by the makers of the show. Asim Riaz too had admitted that his brother's elimination was unfair, he was asked to leave the show due to violence with Pratik Sehajpal.

In an interaction with the media, Asim had said, " Earlier too contestants were pushing each other, but then they were not ousted from the show. However, unfortunately, Umar was evicted. Karan Kundrra also did it, so if they had to be fair, he should have been evicted too". He even added that it was Pratik who instigated for a fight in the task. " He was a strong guest on the show and was not letting the game of other contestants grow stronger. On Weekend ka Vaar also it was mentioned how strong Umar was, but then unfair things have been happening. This is not the first time that something unfair has happened on Bigg Boss".