Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were the most talked-about couple in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Himanshi even called off her engagement to be in a relationship with Asim. And both Himanshi and Asim's shippers were super elated to see them together. But lately, there have been a lot of rumours about them parting ways. And this latest video of Himanshi's birthday celebration once again sparks rumours of them not being together. Himanshi celebrated her 32nd birthday with her close friends, and the party video was shared by the Punjabi actress on her Instagram account. And there was no presence of Asim Riaz's at the celebration, and this led to speculation that they were separated. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, a look at contestants who got 'bullied' by Salman Khan and others on the show

Watch the video of Himanshi Khurana celebrating her 32md birthday sans BF Asim Riaz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ? (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Earlier, a few months ago, there was a buzz about Himanshi and Asim breaking up, but sooner, the video of Asim coming to pick Himanshi up at the airport ended the rumours. Himanshi and Asim shippers are eagerly waiting for them to drop a hint that all is well between them.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were allegedly disliked by the host of the show, Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz: A look at craziest fans wars ever

One of the videos of Himanshi had gone viral, where she was seen speaking about facing a lot of humiliation, and fans came to the conclusion that she was talking about the Bigg Boss show. Salman Khan, in the show, expressed his displeasure over Asim flirting with Himanshi despite being engaged and even asked the latter not to do it. But later, when Himanshi and Asim came together, Salman was reportedly unhappy with this move by the actress. Himanshi had appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard and a rival of Shehnaaz Gill. But she didn't get as much popularity as Sana did from the show.