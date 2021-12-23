Bigg Boss 15: After ugly fight with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash finds support from THIS contestant

The fight between Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is getting ignited day after day and this is leaving their fans highly disappointed and unhappy. After the ticket to finale task, there are many equations that have changed, but this drastic change in Karan and Tejasswi's relationship is extremely shocking. In the recent episode, we saw how Karan tries to explain to Tejasswi that is unfair and she won't support her to win. While Tejasswi argues that she is the only one who supports her in the house. You have so many supporting you. Rakhi is the only person, who is supporting me and playing for me.” Karan replies she won't support Rakhi, who is playing in an unfair way and that makes her unfair too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai fumes and calls Rakhi Sawant 'NALLI' over her 'unfair' sanchalan; Shamita Shetty gets into a catfight

Tejasswi breaks down in front of Karan and he walks away and says, " Good luck, babe. You are having a conversation that’s convenient for you. Tejasswi Prakash, you will do anything to win an argument.” Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Pearl V Puri's rape case to Karan Mehra's domestic violence case – 8 Biggest controversies that rocked the TV industry

While Kundrra walks away, Tejaswwi tells me, " Remember, you walked away, not me." She cries uncontrollably and Karan replies, "For the camera?" While Tejasswi cries, she goes to Devoleena and tries to calm her and says " I have been here for so many weeks building a relationship. You have come to this house and it has been a few weeks. You are playing for me and nobody else.” Devoleena supports her calls her strong and even adds that this incident will make her even stronger. While Tejasswi fears that Pratik Sehajpal will mock her over that she hasn't been able to build any relationships in this house, " Now even Pratik will make fun of me. He will say what relationship have you built in the house." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash — whose POV do you support in the Rakhi Sawant matter? Vote Now

Devoleena consoles Tejasswi and later she is seen saying to Abhijeet Bichukale and Rakhi that she is a nice person.