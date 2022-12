Friendships are quite important in Bigg Boss 16 house. But the twisted game can make you go against your dearest one too. In Bigg Boss 16 house, there are many good bonds, and many friends who function as a gang. Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were at the advantage as they entered the house together. They have a bond from the outside world that they have taken inside the controversial house. But it seems, the game is taking over their friendship too. In the latest promo of the show, we can see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta fighting. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Ashneer Grover to Arjun Bijlani, celebs who rejected Salman Khan's controversial show

Entertainment News: Priyanka- 's friendship goes kaput

The promo has Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reading out a statement made by one of the contestants and she has to guess who said it. The statement is about how Priyanka only talks about the game and the person cannot say anything to her as she categorically says not to tell her anything. Well, these words are of none other than her best friend Ankit Gupta. She guesses it right and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is shocked. What next? A major fight breaks out between the two. She throws mud at him and brings the house down with all her yelling and screaming. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gives a funny retort to Archana Gautam after Shakal comment; Fahmaan Khan bowled over [Read Tweet]

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

These words were said by Ankit Gupta while in a discussion with Soundarya Sharma. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were not talking to each other and Soundary asked him to sort things out with her. Also Read - Rithvik Dhanjani reveals being single for past three years post split from Asha Negi [Exclusive]

It remains to be seen what happens next between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Will they be able to get over this episode? Will they become foes? Only time will tell.