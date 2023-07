Bigg Boss 11 couple Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma have parted ways after being in a relationship for six long years, and their fans are extremely heartbroken with this news. Bandagee took to her Instagram and shared the heartfelt note as she announced her breakup with Puneesh Sharma. Bandagee's note reads, "Hi guys, Puneesh and I have parted ways after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request that you please respect our privacy and don't speculate on things. Regards Bandgee Kallra". Also Read - Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be seen in Ekta Kapoor show? Actress reacts to reports

Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma became the most beloved and favourite couple after their stint in Bigg Boss 11, and the fans are expressing disappointment after this news as they feel they have invested so much in them as they were part of the reality show and now they have parted ways. Bandagee has disabled the comments section on her Instagram post, as she is very aware of the trolls and judgements that she will face for parting ways.

Puneesh and Bandgee were very popular in the Bigg Boss 11 house, infact ne one of the Weekend Ka Vaar they were warned by Salman Khan for getting cosy in the house. "Puneesh and Bandgee, both of you have to be very careful about how you want to portray yourselves on national television as your parents are also watching this show".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandgee Kallra ? (@bandgeekallra)

Well, one more Bigg Boss couple has parted ways after gaining fame and a name. Earlier, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were the ones who decided to part ways as they felt that things weren't working out between them.

Before them, Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, and Tanisha Mukerji Armaan Kohli, Karishma Tanna, and Upan Patel are the couple who decided to part ways after they got out of the house. Only a few couples have kept the relationship intact: Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhury, and the latest one is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.