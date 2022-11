Bigg Boss 16 is currently a hot topic in the town. The Salman Khan-hosted TV show is one of the most widely watched TV shows in the country. And a lot of previous Bigg Boss contestants such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Gauahar Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Kashmera Shah and others have been watching Bigg Boss 16 ardently. Devoleena, in fact, has been quite active and vocal about her opinions after watching the episodes. However, recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into an argument with a netizen over her alleged comments on Shehnaaz Gill.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill fan fight on Twitter?

Both Shehnaaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are big names in the showbiz. They grab headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. This time, a netizen seemingly took a jibe at Devoleena. An old conversation was mentioned wherein Devoleena asked Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 why was she giving her clothes to Shehnaaz Gill during Weekend Ka Vaar. The netizens quoted Devoleena saying that Shehnaaz cannot afford and neither see such clothes in her life. It was a jibe at her as the netizen talked about the success of Shehnaz Gill.

Devoleena lashes out at the netizen

Devoleena Bhattacharjee asked the netizen to show the clip and prove their words. If the netizen was able to prove it, she would do anything. Soon a lot of Shehnaaz Gill fans started responding to Devoleena's tweet saying that she indeed said such a thing. A few clips of Devoleena taunting Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai joining the same also have been shared.

Check Shehnaaz Gill fans' tweets here:

I REMEMBER THIS SO CLEARLY.

IT WAS AT NIGHT WHEN DEVOLEENA SAID THAT TO RASHMI .@Devoleena_23 you definitely did say this Don not try and lie.@ishehnaaz_gill is a million times more successful than any bb 13 contestant.

This is all due to her good heart .

Please stop lying — Ayesha bibi Sulaiman (@sulaiman_bibi) November 8, 2022

#devoleena said that to rashmi i saw 100 time i know aap bhul gyi h tb aap bahot gusse me thi koi na puraani baaten ukhadhne ka koi mtlb nhi #bb13 khtm know started #bb16 kuch bolna h to uske baare me bolen — rida Khan (@ridaKha60446122) November 8, 2022

Yese bolkar lekhkar sana ko bejat maat karo yr... sana n devo this two are pure soul. So plz,stop this nonsense — REAL SONU (@REALSONU07) November 8, 2022

you did said it. You actually fought with rashami and told her why she gave her dress to shehnaaz. Then in the next day you and rashami fought with shehnaaz. Shehnaaz was wearing blue and white pajamas in the kitchen and sid was there too. You too both said you can’t afford — Laily (@Laily49636046) November 8, 2022

Someone show her the clip plz .. — Yashraj ?? (@Yashraj1300) November 8, 2022

Devoleena explains the context:

When the tweets went viral, Devoleena Bhattacharjee talked about taking a stand for Rashami Desai. More clips were shared about Devoleena talking to Rashami Desai wherein she lashed out at her for not taking a stand against people who are badmouthing her. The clips that were shared online saw Rashami is heard saying the word afford in the video.

Its too early to get into this. But i think you need it. I never heard any word like afford here in anyway. 2nd the context was here ki jo log apki madad karte hai zaroorat padhne par unki hi pehchan nahi puchi jaati naahi unki buraai ki jaati hai. https://t.co/TWKWzI3HPm — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 9, 2022

Ek kahawaat hai jo haath khaana khilati hai woh haath kaat te nahi hai. Haath jodh kar thank you bolte hai. Kuch aisa hi hua tha iss episode mein. Ki jinse help maangte ho unki burai kiya jaa raha tha. But yeh sab samajhne k liye dimaag bada aur mann saaf hona zaroori hai. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 9, 2022

Well Said ?...At that point u were trying to make her understand ki yeh wahi log hai tumahara saamne achhe bante hai for their benefits and peet peeche burai karte hai ?

Ignore these Guys D just stay away from negativity And Have fun ❤️ <3#DevoleenaBhattacharjee https://t.co/XViL6qdX0S — Veera kunapareddy (@veerakunaparedy) November 9, 2022

Tum sabko karna cahiye. Woh bhi maafi maangni cahiye devo se usse. Yeh conversation kyun hui thi. Isse pehle kya hua tha. Pura conversation dekho, suno aur dimaag hai toh samjho. Waise bhi jiske wajahse Sana bani tum log toh usko bhi nahi chodte. Toh kya hi umeed rakhe tumse — Devoleena's Soulmate (@Devoleena_sm) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Devoleena has shown support to Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma. She also called out fake love angle of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.