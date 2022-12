Bigg Boss season 13 fame Himanshi Khurana gained a lot of popularity with her chemistry with Asim Riaz on Salman Khan's reality show. Recently, the gorgeous actress appeared on Preeti Simoes’ popular Punjabi chat show titled Dil Diyan Gallan. Host Sonam Bajwa had a candid conversation with Himanshi and the two got engaged in the most fun-filled conversations about her personal and professional lives. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra: Celebrities who got trolled for wearing hair patches and wig

During Himanshi's appearance on the talk show, she spoke her heart out about facing severe mental health post-Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi said that as she entered the show, everyone thought that it was a life-changing decision, but that was not the reality. She went into depression due to the negativity of the house and also suffered for almost 2 years. She revealed how it took her almost two years to come out of it.

Himanshi faced a hard time post-Bigg Boss 13 and says that severe depression affected her heart and she used to get panic attacks before going to the events, and shoots. She even said that she danced at Afsana Khan's wedding and had got a heart issue, due to which she was rushed into the hospital. She said that participating in reality shows was not a good experience for her and it took a long to recover and build her life again.

On the personal front, Himanshi met the love of her life Asim on Salman's reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two painted the town red with their PDA pictures. Asim and Himashi's sweet gestures inside the house made fans fall in love with them. Post Bigg Boss, the couple give major love goals with their togetherness. Himanshi is super busy with her projects in the industry. She did a Punjabi film Sadda Haq and spilled her on-screen magic.