Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz gained a lot of fame post his participation in 's reality show. Though he lost Bigg Boss 13's trophy to Sidharth Shukla, Asim became quite popular and has a huge fan following. In a recent interview with host Siddharth Kannan, Asim spilled beans on Sidharth Shukla's win and called it rigged. He also revealed that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 did not want Asim to win the show. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Shehnaaz Gill; Bigg Boss contestants who got trolled over their changed attitude after coming out of the house

Asim spoke about his hard struggle in life and said that he was rejected by Bigg Boss at first, but when he packed his bags he got a call from them. Asim also spoke about losing Bigg Boss 13 trophy to Sidharth and said, 'Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko. Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Shiv Thakare, Asim Riaz and more – Meet the most popular first runner-ups of Salman Khan's show who won despite losing

Watch Asim Riaz's interview video -

Several fans praised and lauded Asim's bravery for spilling the truth, while others criticised him for not moving on despite time passing since the show aired.

@imrealasim

Indeed Asim Riaz is an inspiration for aspiring youth. His fiery attitude is the reason why he is being loved all across the globe. He fearlessly articulated his words that was the best interview ever for the ones who aren't scared of brutal reality.

Here's how fans reacted -

Asim even spoke about his deep connection with late actor Sidharth and said that he came in his dreams and hugged him. Asim said that Sidharth had seen his journey video inside Bigg Boss show and in the same way he came to Asim, flipped his hair, and hugged him.

On the work front, Asim appeared in several music videos post his exit from Bigg Boss 13 show. The actor even made his debut as a musical artist and released his single rap.