Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra reveals Asim Riaz has blocked him; talks about his connection with Sidharth Shukla

December 1, 2023 1:32 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 was an iconic season. It is still the best season of Bigg Boss ever. No one would say that the season was not a hit. Every contestant from the show has contributed to its success. Everyone was quite entertaining. Sidharth Shukla won the show while Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Shehnaaz Gill was the second runner-up of the show. Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh were amongst the top six of Bigg Boss 13. Even today, people love watching the repeat telecast of the show on OTT apps. Paras Chhabra was the one who took home the money instead of continuing the winning race.
However, his decision proved to be right as Sidharth won the trophy. Paras was one of the smartest players in the house. He and Sidharth Shukla did not like each other in the start but later, they became best friends. We all saw how everyone from season 13 was shattered when Sidharth Shukla passed away. This is a big story in TV news.
It was the most heartbreaking moment for all his fans and friends. Now, speaking to Etimes, Paras has opened up about how he connected with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13. He shared that it becomes difficult when he talks about Sidharth as he lost a friend who was close. Paras said that Sidharth got the most fame, his growth happened rapidly and he garnered a lot of love.
He added that they did not get along in the beginning but Bigg Boss did not show how they connected. He added, "Our connection happened spiritually. We both used to speak a lot about Mahadev. We have a lot of common aspects, his mom, father's demise and our connection with spiritually. We genuinely bonded, and there was a lot of love."
Paras further spoke about his bond with Asim Riaz. Paras said that he and Asim were fine. They had fights in the house but outside he did not have any grudges against Asim. Paras revealed that Asim has blocked him everywhere and hence he might still have grudges.
Paras said that he met Asim when Sidharth passed away and they were fine. But after that Asim blocked him and he did not understand what had happened. Paras also said that Asim's fans still speak bad about him but he only wishes good for Asim.
Currently, Bigg Boss 17 is going on and fans are loving the show.
