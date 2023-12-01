Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra reveals Asim Riaz has blocked him; talks about his connection with Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra opened up about his bond with late Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. He also revealed that Asim has blocked him.

By Sanskruti Nemane

Bigg Boss 13 was an iconic season. It is still the best season of Bigg Boss ever. No one would say that the season was not a hit. Every contestant from the show has contributed to its success. Everyone was quite entertaining. Sidharth Shukla won the show while Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Shehnaaz Gill was the second runner-up of the show. Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh were amongst the top six of Bigg Boss 13. Even today, people love watching the repeat telecast of the show on OTT apps. Paras Chhabra was the one who took home the money instead of continuing the winning race. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and other ex contestants who cried over wanting to quit the show

However, his decision proved to be right as Sidharth won the trophy. Paras was one of the smartest players in the house. He and Sidharth Shukla did not like each other in the start but later, they became best friends. We all saw how everyone from season 13 was shattered when Sidharth Shukla passed away. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Madhurima Tuli, Rashami Desai and more contestants whose parents faced STRESS due these reasons

Paras Chhabra talks about his bond with Sidharth Shukla

It was the most heartbreaking moment for all his fans and friends. Now, speaking to Etimes, Paras has opened up about how he connected with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13. He shared that it becomes difficult when he talks about Sidharth as he lost a friend who was close. Paras said that Sidharth got the most fame, his growth happened rapidly and he garnered a lot of love. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey, Hina Khan-Karan Mehra and more: TV on-screen jodis who had massive fights on sets

He added that they did not get along in the beginning but Bigg Boss did not show how they connected. He added, "Our connection happened spiritually. We both used to speak a lot about Mahadev. We have a lot of common aspects, his mom, father's demise and our connection with spiritually. We genuinely bonded, and there was a lot of love."

Paras Chhabra reveals Asim Riaz has blocked him

Paras further spoke about his bond with Asim Riaz. Paras said that he and Asim were fine. They had fights in the house but outside he did not have any grudges against Asim. Paras revealed that Asim has blocked him everywhere and hence he might still have grudges.

Paras said that he met Asim when Sidharth passed away and they were fine. But after that Asim blocked him and he did not understand what had happened. Paras also said that Asim's fans still speak bad about him but he only wishes good for Asim.

Currently, Bigg Boss 17 is going on and fans are loving the show.