Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra says he wants to marry Mahira Sharma – Deets inside

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who were one of the most talked about couples in Bigg Boss 13, have been entertaining fans with fun music videos over the last few months. The two have also kept their fans guessing whether they are together or not. Paras has finally opened up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma and said that he still wants to marry her.

"Of course, I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend. In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship's progression to be natural," Paras told TOI when asked about his bond with Mahira.

Paras' closeness with Mahira made everyone think that the two are in love. Fans thought they would make for a perfect couple but both of them have always denied being in love. They had maintained that they were just good friends.

Earlier, Mahira had said that Paras has become a part of the family adding that she stays with him like she stays with her family. "There is a reason why people are not able to link me with anyone other than Paras. I am happy that I have him in my life. Koi Paras jaisa nahi hai (There is no one like Paras), but I don’t want to make anything official right now. If ever I think of a partner, Paras fits the bill,” Mahira had said.

It remains to be seen if Paras and Mahira finally decided to take the plunge and live happily ever after.