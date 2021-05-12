Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla arranges oxygen cylinder for a fan's mother battling COVID-19

Sidharth Shukla wears his heart on his sleeves every time he meets and greets his fans. The handsome hunk stole millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 13 and went on to bag the trophy. His fandom has grown rapidly over the past two years. He often asks his fans to treat people nicely and help them in times of need. And Sidharth has set another precedent for his followers by arranging an oxygen cylinder for a fan's mother who has been battling COVID-19. Also Read - From being an outsider to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Check out Abhinav Shukla's commendable life journey

A fan recently tweeted to Sidharth requesting him to help his mother who was in dire need of an oxygen cylinder. He shared a photograph of doctor's prescription along with his phone number and location. Sidharth had replied to him saying that he will reach out to someone and hoped for the best. Also Read - Mother's Day 2021: Urvashi Dholakia fondly reminisces how her twin boys would 'boss' their classmates with her Komolika image [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sidharth and his team were successful in fulfilling the medical need of his fan who has now thanked the actor for his good deeds. "@sidharth_shukla thank u very much bhai apne aur apki team ne mil kr mujhe support kiya apke reply ke baad forn mujhe call aaya apki team ka aur unhone mujhe locations batayi kaha jakr kis tarah se gas cylinder le skte h and akhir kaar mujhe meri mom ke liye ek gas cylinder mil gaya." Also Read - Rakhi Sawant calls her husband Ritesh a 'WhatsApp friend'; says he yelled at her for talking about him on Bigg Boss 14

When a Twitter user asked the fan about his mother's health, he replied saying that she is doing fine now. "Bhai mummy ki tabiyat morning Mai bahut jayada kharab ho gyi jis wajha se Mai panic ho gya bcz mere pass koi bhi gas cylinder nhi tha is wajha se mai ghabra gya bcz mai akela tha ghar mai papa bade bhai nd mummy teeno ko covid h nd mummy ki situation jyada critical ho gyi thi," read the tweet.

Fans couldn't stop showering love and praises over Sidharth for being humble, down to earth and reaching out to his fans in need.

@sidharth_shukla plz help me bhai Mene apko apne jee Jaan se apko suport kiya tha BB mai

Aur aaj bhi suport krta hu hr ek project mai

Plz sir ek baar mughe suport kr do

Meri mummy covid19+ hai

Unhe ek Oxygen gas cylinder ki jarurat hai

Con. 8851796446

UP. Dadri G B nagar pic.twitter.com/nQYuRE4tJn — चौधरी????तेवतिया?(❤️?????????❤️)? (@chaudhary577777) May 10, 2021

@sidharth_shukla thnk u very much bhai apne aur apki team ne mil kr mughe suport kiya apke reply k baad forn mughe call aaya apki team ka aur unhone mughe locations batayi kaha jakr kis tarah se gas cylinder le skte h nd akhir kaar mughe meri mom k liye ek gas cylinder mil gya ? https://t.co/rnfMnSBPc0 pic.twitter.com/bcVlhVHpVh — चौधरी????तेवतिया?(❤️?????????❤️)? (@chaudhary577777) May 11, 2021

Sidharth Shukla is currently gearing up for his upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3 which marks his digital debut. It also stars Sonia Rathee in the lead. It will premiere on May 29.