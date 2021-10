9:52 pm

Salman Khan welcomes the audience and then enters the house. He speaks to Nishant Bhat about the pressure he has handled the whole week as a captain. He praises Nishant for handling the captaincy well. Salman Khan also praises Afsana for smartly playing the game. Salman Khan also praises Pratik Sehajpal for his game. Salman Khan then shows the clip of Donal and Vidhi's elimination. The host then speaks to the housemates about the elimination. He asks the housemates why were they so uncertain about their decision during Donal and Vidhi's elimination. He asks everyone who is the third person they would have voted out. Majority take Simba Nagpal's name. He slams everyone for taking Vidhi's name even when she made relations with everyone. Salman Khan then questions Ieshaan and Umar for following Karan Kundrra blindly. He tells Karan that he looks like a Kingmaker and not the real King.