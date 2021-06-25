Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia bonds with boyfriend Eijaz Khan's family; is marriage on the cards? – view pics

When entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, he had no plans of getting into a relationship. But as the days went by, his bond with grew over time in 's controversial reality show. They shared a love-hate relationship in the show and were also seen to be at loggerheads with each other. They are now head over heels in love with each other. And it seems like marriage is on the cards for the couple as Pavitra was seen spending quality time with Eijaz's family while celebrating the actor's nephew Zuhayr's birthday. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik opens up on the virtual sale of her Bigg Boss 14 gowns to support LGBTQIA+; says, 'This idea struck me the day I lifted the trophy'

Eijaz took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of the birthday celebration. Pavitra looked pretty in pink salwar suit. She was seen posing with Eijaz, his brother Imran and other family members. Eijaz looked dashing in black shirt and denims. It looks like Pavitra has bonded well with Eijaz's family and she might have found a place for her as well.

Pavitra and Eijaz do not shy away from media attention and are often spotted together. Earlier, they were accused by their followers for faking the relationship. Pavitra took to social media to profess her love for the actor, shutting down trolls. "Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of "Haters" in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz," she had written.

On getting closer to Pavitra in such a short span of time in the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz had said that the show gave him a chance to discover the love of his love. "I think sometimes when you spend time with a certain person for two years then also you don't feel that connection, but there are instances when you spend only two days with a certain person and you feel connected with him or her," he had said.