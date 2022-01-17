Bigg Boss 15, 107, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash not to trust Nishant Bhat

The day starts with Nishant and Pratik and Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash discussing about their strategies about whom to support and whom not. Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi not to trust Nishant in the game because he might turn his ways anytime and that could prove to be detrimental to their chances of winning the show.

Live Blog 10:53 pm Nishant gets emotional Nishant gets teary-eyed as he tries to explain Shamita about his actions. Shamita also gets emotional and asks him for a hug but he refuses. Shamita apologises for her words. She asks if he trusts her, Nishant says he is not sure.

10:44 pm Nishant and Pratik in war of words Nishant and Pratik get into a war of words as Nishant complains about being targeted by him during the tasks and losing his importance for him.