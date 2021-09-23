Bigg Boss 15 will be premiering from October 3, 2021 and it looks like the buzz has begun. While Bigg Boss OTT was a damp squib, the excitement around Bigg Boss 15 TV version with Salman Khan is always different. The promos have increased our excitement and how. Here is how we feel this season might turn out to be a starkly different one... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: With Umar Riaz all set to enter Salman Khan's show, here's a throwback of the moment when Asim Riaz thanked him for his efforts - watch video

Survivor element

It looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have something different planned for viewers. We will have a jungle theme. The location of the show is in Nagpur. As we know, the city is close to some of India's most famous tiger reserves whether it is Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve or Pench. It looks like the shoot will happen in rather exciting surroundings. Last year, we saw how people had to struggle to get basics like makeup, clothes, accessories and so on. It looks like the creatives want to make it harder for them. The theme reminds us of shows like Survivor.

Lady members

This time the makers have opted for female leaders to be leaders. This is a new feature. It seems Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari are on board. The contestants will be divided into teams/tribes. Something of this sort happened in Bigg Boss 14 where they made to choose their mentors. Let us see if the concept is somewhat similar or not.

More struggles

Salman Khan has hinted that life will be tough for the contestants. It seems some of them have to sleep outside in the forest. It surely looks a lot different for everyone. Just imagine them braving the cold and rains of that area? We can be sure that the fights will be more in this situation. Also, shooting in that kind of space ensures social distancing for everyone.