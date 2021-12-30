Bigg Boss 15, Day 89, LIVE UPDATES: Umar Riaz gets into an argument with Rashami Desai as the contestants fight it out during the task
Bigg Boss 15, Day 89, 30 December 2021, LIVE UPDATES: Yesterday, Karan Kundrra and Abhijit Bichukale participated in the elimination task. Tonight, we will see Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz taking a part in the task.
Last night, we saw
Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting into a nasty argument with Abhijit Bichukale over the Ticket To Finale task. Later, we saw the contestants - Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale getting ready for the elimination task. First, one to go was Karan who was calm as a sea during the task even when the rest of the contestants tried to distract him. Later, we saw Abhijit Bichukale entering the box. Karan tries his best to distract him. Tonight, we will see Devoleena Bhattacharjee battling it out against everyone for the elimination task. Though she is not in the eliminations, she has taken the whole task very seriously.
Live Blog
Dec 30
th 2021
11:46 pm
Abhijit pours his heart out
Abhijit and Devoleena are in the bedroom. Abhijit pours his heart out. Elsewhere, Rashami is feeling low. Rakhi talks to her. Later, Rashami cries. Rakhi reveals she asked why did she get a divorce. Rakhi says she is dedh shaani. She asked everything about her life but didn't divulge about deets of her life. Umar goes to cheer her. Later, Rashami says she cannot handle it when someone mentions her past.
11:41 pm
Rakhi and Abhijit talk; new task for girls
Abhijit and Rakhi talk about Devoleena. She slams her and calls her out on how she used him and also abused him a lot. Nishant and Rakhi dressed as keedas take a jibe at the housemates. First is Karan. They say he is playing it safe and made a girlfriend and friends win the trophy. Later, Bigg boss announces a task for the girls. The girls participate in a bran related task after using the products of Lotus. After that, they will walk the ramp. The one to win will get a hamper. The girls use the products of Lotus as directed. Later, Abhijit asks Devo for a kiss. Devo denies with a song. The first to walk the ramp is Rashami. She grooves to Beat Pe Booty. Nishant, Umar and Karan ask her questions. Rakhi walks the ramp next. She grooves on her own song - Dekhta Hai Tu Kya. Next to walk the ramp is Shamita. She grooves to Mind-blowing Mahiya. Shamita says her heart is with Raqesh. The next one to talk the ramp is Devoleena. She grooves to Bebo song. The boys bring Abhijit to the ramp as well. Tejasswi walks the ramp and grooves to Crazy Kiya Re. Nishant, Umar ad Karan announce Rakhi as the winner.
11:29 pm
Devo and Abhijit talk
Devo and Abhijit continue their conversation. She asks Abhijit whether he doesn't feel bad. Elsewhere, Pratik decides to maintain his distance from Devoleena saying he is feeling 'ajeeb'.
11:19 pm
Day 90 begins
The housemates wake up on Anushka Sharma starrer song Jazbaa. Abhijit sings a song for Salman Khan. Abhijit sings Dil De Diya song and Rashami joins. Rakhi teases Abhijit while mentioning Devo. Abhijit and Devo talk.
11:16 pm
Dress up of for the next day
Nishant and Rakhi discuss the next day's costumes. Later in the night, Umar, Rashami and Rakhi discuss the bond between Devo and Pratik. Rakhi divulges her and Devo's conversation about Abhijit and Pratik. Rashami is confused with Devo's behaviour. Umar says Abhijit is very smart.
11:13 pm
Task result
Karan stayed inside the box for 34 minutes 2 seconds. Abhijit stayed inside for 1 hour and 9 minutes. Rashami stayed in for 35 minutes 58 seconds while Umar stayed for 34 minutes 35 seconds and Tejasswi stayed in for 25 minutes 27 seconds. Rashami, Umar, Karan are safe. Devo, Pratik, Shamita and Nishant will now be in the eliminations. The winners are asked to nominate one of the contestants in their place. Teja nominates Shamita while apologizing based on her bond with the rest of the housemates. Rashami nominates Devoleena. Karan nominates Pratik. Abhijit, Umar, Shamita and Devoleena are in the nominations for eliminations.
11:06 pm
Teja's task begins
Tejasswi takes a scarf to protect herself. Pratik pours water. He accidentally pours water on Devo. Rakhi slams Pratik for trying to ruin the task. Nishant, Shamita discuss the way the OG contestants are playing games with the wildcards (Rashami, Umar, Karan and Teja). Abhijit calls Devo his hairdresser. Devoleena says she is his best friend. Pratik taunts her. Nishant and Shamita ask Pratik to stop poking the contestants from playing the task. Pratik says rules are the same for everyone. Devo slams him. Teja comes out.
11:02 pm
Umar's task begins
Umar sits inside the box and the task begins. The rest of the contestants excluding Rashami, Karan, Tejasswi distract Umar. Devo, Shamita and the other contestants distract. Shamita and Nishant also try distracting Rashami. Pratik and Devo get into argument. Nishant brings a garbage bag. Pratik stops contestants from blocking the box as it may get suffocate Umar. He and Devo get into an argument. Shamita and Nishant yet again distract Rashami. Nishant stacks all the bags in front of the washroom door to stop her from going to Umar after the count finishes. Rashami comes out and Shamita and Nishant distract her by tickling her. Umar gets out of the box. Umar thanks Pratik for standing up for him. Elsewhere, Karan asks Teja to take a scarf inside to protect herself from the mirchi.
10:55 pm
Devo and Abhijit talk
Devoleena asks Abhijit what they want to do for the task. She also confronts him as they had been fighting yesterday and now they are talking again. Devo leaves the room and turns emotional as Abhijit continues to be his friend. The housemates discuss strategies for the rest of the contestants. Devo starts crying. Teja comes and asks why she is crying. Devo pours her heart out. She says she feels hurt that people are judging her for helping Abhijit. The next one to go inside the box is Umar Riaz.
10:50 pm
Rashami's task begins
Rashami begins the task. Nishant and Pratik distract her. Devoleena refuses to distract her at first but later brings flour. Pratik keeps pouring water. Abhijit throws talcum powder. Karan and Umar hide products in the bathroom. Teja and Umar are keeping a count for Rashami. And hence, they are not distracting Rashami. Shamita tries distracting Umar who is keeping a count inside. Karan doesn't distract either. Rashami comes out after completing 28 minutes.
