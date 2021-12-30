11:41 pm

Abhijit and Rakhi talk about Devoleena. She slams her and calls her out on how she used him and also abused him a lot. Nishant and Rakhi dressed as keedas take a jibe at the housemates. First is Karan. They say he is playing it safe and made a girlfriend and friends win the trophy. Later, Bigg boss announces a task for the girls. The girls participate in a bran related task after using the products of Lotus. After that, they will walk the ramp. The one to win will get a hamper. The girls use the products of Lotus as directed. Later, Abhijit asks Devo for a kiss. Devo denies with a song. The first to walk the ramp is Rashami. She grooves to Beat Pe Booty. Nishant, Umar and Karan ask her questions. Rakhi walks the ramp next. She grooves on her own song - Dekhta Hai Tu Kya. Next to walk the ramp is Shamita. She grooves to Mind-blowing Mahiya. Shamita says her heart is with Raqesh. The next one to talk the ramp is Devoleena. She grooves to Bebo song. The boys bring Abhijit to the ramp as well. Tejasswi walks the ramp and grooves to Crazy Kiya Re. Nishant, Umar ad Karan announce Rakhi as the winner.