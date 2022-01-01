Bigg Boss 15 is already doing poorly on the TRPs ever since the new season of Salman Khan's show began. And tonight's episode for yet another boring episode, say the fans. Yes, you read that right. Netizens, Bigg Boss fans who have been looking forward to tonight's episode of 31st December 2021 aka the New Year's Eve bash were utterly disappointed by the episode. Well, the episode began with Salman Khan greeting the housemates and then the guests were lined up to meet with the housemates and celebrate with them. Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty, Shekhar Ravjiani, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair and more guests had joined Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 90, Live Updates: Dharmendra, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh and more celebs to join Salman Khan on 31st night bash
The first guest had been 'Sheykhar' Shekhar Ravjiani. He had come to promote his latest single Rang. He also sang some of his compositions on stage. He sang songs such as Ghungroo, The Disco Song, Swag Se Swagat. Later, Bigg Boss' Cinderella aka Palak Tiwari joined Salman Khan and Sheykhar on stage. She celebrated the success of Bijlee Bijlee with Salman and the housemates. Palak revealed her peppy track sung by harrdy Sandhu crossed 160 million views on YouTube. Salman revealed that Palak was an assistant on Antim: The Final Truth. He also recalled Shweta Tiwari who had been a part of Bigg Boss 4 and won. Palak was 8 at that time. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari and son Reyansh look adorable as they deck up to the nines for a wedding — view pics
Later we saw Anu Malik joining Salman for the 31st night bash. Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam also promoted their song Wallah Wallah on stage. They also made Salman groove to some trendy moves on stage. Salman was quite amused with the trends on social media, as in, he found it weird. And netizens have slammed the whole episode. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Ankita Lokhande and more – 10 TV celebs who set Instagram on fire with amazing content
In tomorrow and the day after's Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Dharmendra making an appearance. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will join the housemates as well.
