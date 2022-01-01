Bigg Boss 15 is already doing poorly on the TRPs ever since the new season of 's show began. And tonight's episode for yet another boring episode, say the fans. Yes, you read that right. Netizens, Bigg Boss fans who have been looking forward to tonight's episode of 31st December 2021 aka the New Year's Eve bash were utterly disappointed by the episode. Well, the episode began with Salman Khan greeting the housemates and then the guests were lined up to meet with the housemates and celebrate with them. , Palak Tiwari, , Shekhar Ravjiani, , Jannat Zubair and more guests had joined Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 90, Live Updates: Dharmendra, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh and more celebs to join Salman Khan on 31st night bash

The first guest had been 'Sheykhar' Shekhar Ravjiani. He had come to promote his latest single Rang. He also sang some of his compositions on stage. He sang songs such as Ghungroo, The Disco Song, Swag Se Swagat. Later, Bigg Boss' Cinderella aka Palak Tiwari joined Salman Khan and Sheykhar on stage. She celebrated the success of Bijlee Bijlee with Salman and the housemates. Palak revealed her peppy track sung by harrdy Sandhu crossed 160 million views on YouTube. Salman revealed that Palak was an assistant on Antim: The Final Truth. He also recalled who had been a part of Bigg Boss 4 and won. Palak was 8 at that time. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari and son Reyansh look adorable as they deck up to the nines for a wedding — view pics

Later we saw Anu Malik joining Salman for the 31st night bash. Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam also promoted their song Wallah Wallah on stage. They also made Salman groove to some trendy moves on stage. Salman was quite amused with the trends on social media, as in, he found it weird. And netizens have slammed the whole episode. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Ankita Lokhande and more – 10 TV celebs who set Instagram on fire with amazing content

Koi or music ya Insta reel ka promotion rehta h to wo b kra lo.

Most boring episode ?#TejasswiPrakash #Biggboss15 — ????? ?????? ? (@AishaKathia) December 31, 2021

Aaj ka episode worst! Makers saale chu u made our 2021 end sooo boring!!!! Two dance by #UmRan was good otherwise whole episode useless!!!! #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 #UmRash #RashamiDesai — MannyBoy (@ManishK43707552) December 31, 2021

Today's #WeekendKaVaar is really boring The only good thing was that video call for #ShamitaShetty Other than that it's all about guest appearances Nothing interesting...#BiggBoss15 — Vidhi Agrawal (@vidhiagrawal70) December 31, 2021

Rather watch Salman Khan interacting with contestants than all the guests taking screen time! Such a boring episode!#TejRan #BiggBoss15 @ColorsTV @VootSelect @BiggBoss — MJ (@jahan_muntaha) December 31, 2021

Man I hate all these promotions & guests appearance on #WeekendKaVaar

Pls give screen time to contestants more !#PratikSehajpal #BBKingPratik#Biggboss15 #Biggboss — Tripti Raj ? (@TriptiRaj_22) December 31, 2021

Worst WKW new year episode ever! We watch it for interacting with contestants not for stupid promotions#BiggBoss15 — Styles ☀️ (@WhatSoEverYa) December 31, 2021

Highly boring episode @BiggBoss

Last year's new party was so good. Atleast for your viewers show us the contestants not the outsiders. WKV has now become a joke. Isse acha aaj ek normal episode rkh dete. #BiggBoss15 #KaranKundrra #TejaswwiPrakash #TejRan — Aayushi Agarwal (@Aayushi84165093) December 31, 2021

Thank You Bigg Boss for ruining my New Year's eve succesfully. Only saving grace was karan, his smile and his dance otherwise it was one of the worst weekend episodes. #KaranKundrra #KKundraSquad #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Seher? (@selenophile__98) December 31, 2021

Before everybody starts with the favoritism narrative n ruins the moment look like the family week is cancelled and everybody will get video calls from family Sooner Or Later throughout the week. Also the channel has clearly made her call first and on d WKW for TRP.#BiggBoss15 — Meg? (@Meggy1517) December 31, 2021

In tomorrow and the day after's Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Dharmendra making an appearance. and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will join the housemates as well.