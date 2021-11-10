The news is out that Afsana Khan is out of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. It seems she had a panic attack after she lost the task. The singer felt cheated by her best friends and tried to harm herself with a knife. This is what is being reported by some sections on social media and press. Now, the makers have taken a decision to eliminate her from the show. The Titliaan singer had apparently fled from her hotel days before the start of the reality show as she had a panic attack. The singer took adequate medical treatment and came back to be a part of it. Though she can be very volatile, Afsana Khan did stand out because of her unique personality. Here are 5 reasons why the show and its viewers will miss her presence... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Afsana Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 15, Ankita Lokhande hints at a December wedding, fans celebrate 6 years of Shehnaaz Gill and more

Soulful singing

Fans who watch the live feed swear by her gorgeous vocals. Afsana Khan is one helluva singer and people are going to miss her songs immensely. We know her from the numbers Titliaan/Jodaa but there is no denying that she can sing every emotional song with finesse. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Afsana Khan tries harming herself with a knife, Rashami Desai says, 'Koi dudh ka dhula nahi, BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…'

Her friendship

People will sorely miss her friendship with Umar Riaz. The two had bonded beautifully. It was evident that they cared for one another. One of the most emotional moments was when she hugged Rajiv Adatia who was crying missing his family. The general audience liked it a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm

Bindass attitude

Afsana Khan really did not give two hoots about Bigg Boss. The singer was upfront whether it was being funny or even downright mean. Her unfiltered personality was perfect for the show.

Task queen

Afsana did not create any fuss over the tasks. She could be aggressive and also bore the torture well. There was no playing victim card from her side. The lady gave it her all.

Random-ness

This is what many fans will miss the most. Afsana Khan could say the most random things at odd times. People found it really funny.