Bigg Boss 15 seems to be getting its first power couple, and it is none other than #TejRan. Yes, people are shipping Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash like anything. The two started off as good friends but there was a dent in their equation for a week. Last night, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a conversation where he said that he has an issue expressing his feelings. He said he saw her upset but was not sure if he could come and talk to her. Karan Kundrra said someone needed to tell him explicitly that he has that right to come and tell him something.

Now a video is doing the rounds where we can see Tejasswi Prakash trying to wake up Karan Kundrra. She goes and sits on his back and says that when you sleep even after the morning alarm goes off, it is breaking the rules of the house. Karan Kundrra tells her to stop bothering him when he is so sleepy. It looks like he tells her to give him her hand. We can see him pulling her closer towards him. Fans of #TejRan are on cloud nine seeing this clip.

I can’t even right now uff #TejRan pic.twitter.com/G2m0RO9lPB — Sana - I love JasLy❤️ (@jaslyislove) October 19, 2021

People seem to have noticed some spark between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Both of them are single, atleast in the public domain. Karan Kundrra split with Anusha Dandekar a year ago. This is how happy fans reacted to the clip of the two...

Achnak se tejran content kaise ? ? — Radhika!✯ (@RadhikaShines_) October 19, 2021

Jo log fake bol rhe h wo phle ka live feed photos dekh le ...phle bhi tha aisa but focus nhi krte the bb aur pichle week mein hi teja ne bola tha ki kk is his priority waise haters ko samjhane se koi fayda nhi h ..aur inlog ke bich mein kuchh problem tha to inlog sort out kr liye — Nargis (@nargis_pri) October 19, 2021

The way he take her hand and pull towards him

I was blushing and at the same time happy #tejran — Sunita (@Sunita45016643) October 19, 2021

Kyaaa jodi hai yaar... I love them..?

Ban jaaye inki jodi...

Dil se yahi chahti hu mein..? — JOLLY VAIDYA (@VaidyaJolly) October 19, 2021

Ye jodi fevicol se bhi majbut jodi bne hum ko aur kuch nhi chahiye??? — moose❤️nishu (@NuriSharma7) October 19, 2021

We can see that people are kind of surprised while others feel that something is truly blooming between the two. Some are wondering if they are aware of the trends happening outside!