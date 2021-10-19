Bigg Boss 15 seems to be getting its first power couple, and it is none other than #TejRan. Yes, people are shipping Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash like anything. The two started off as good friends but there was a dent in their equation for a week. Last night, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a conversation where he said that he has an issue expressing his feelings. He said he saw her upset but was not sure if he could come and talk to her. Karan Kundrra said someone needed to tell him explicitly that he has that right to come and tell him something. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Nomination Special: Nishant Bhat saves Pratik Sehajpal; nominates Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan and 5 others
Now a video is doing the rounds where we can see Tejasswi Prakash trying to wake up Karan Kundrra. She goes and sits on his back and says that when you sleep even after the morning alarm goes off, it is breaking the rules of the house. Karan Kundrra tells her to stop bothering him when he is so sleepy. It looks like he tells her to give him her hand. We can see him pulling her closer towards him. Fans of #TejRan are on cloud nine seeing this clip. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Majority of fans feel that Shamita Shetty was wrong in bringing a pair of scissors for the map task — view poll results
People seem to have noticed some spark between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Both of them are single, atleast in the public domain. Karan Kundrra split with Anusha Dandekar a year ago. This is how happy fans reacted to the clip of the two... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Vishal Kotian drag Afsana Khan by her hair during the map task? Fan shares shocking footage - watch video
We can see that people are kind of surprised while others feel that something is truly blooming between the two. Some are wondering if they are aware of the trends happening outside!
