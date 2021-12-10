Bigg Boss 15 is seeing many new bonds. One such bond is between Tejasswi Prakash tells Nishant Bhat. Both of them got into a masti ki fight. The video is from the 24x7 live channel. “Khana banati hai aur usko apne bed ne neeche 15 din tak chupa ke rakhti hai taaki agle mahine jaake who khaye,” Nishant tells Tejasswi. She retaliates and says, “Aap logon ko banate hain. Aap logon ke dilon ke saath khilwaad karte hain. Aap logon ke dilon ko khilona samajhke use laat maarte hain. Yeh koi football ka game nahin.” Nishant tells her that he didn’t understand what she was saying. To this, Tejasswi says that his samajh hai to matar jitni.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 68, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash cries in Karan Kundrra’s arms, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz have an ugly verbal spat

Nishant then tells her that she didn’t speak with him for 5 days. She says, “Aap din gin rahe hain? Looks like someone’s missing me.” She starts dancing. “Inko naache la n bhi nahin aata,” Nishant says. She starts laughing. Well, it seems they were having a lot of fun. Watch the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friendship goes KAPUT; both get into a major fight over trust issues – watch

Guys hello please can I ask you what is she saying to him ???cos she looks like she destroyed him ??? in English please !! #TejasswiPrakash #tejran pic.twitter.com/D4sxO30qTq — “JaeFans” ??‍♂️?? (@Dreammmy_1) December 9, 2021

Fans are going crazy. “She is a entertainer,” wrote a fan. “Dudeee did anyone just watch the Live feed. Teja is LIT AF! She’s so so so damn entertaining and what sass man im in love with her even more. She literally destroyed Nishant in the fun debate Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy. Teja has to win BB,” read another tweet. “Ohh man literally she was damn good !! Hope so yh Wala part telecast kr dein,” wrote another fan. Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Kamya Punjabi trolled for not saving her first marriage; actress hits back, 'should divorced women die?'

Dudeee did anyone just watch the Live feed. Teja is LIT AF! She’s so so so damn entertaining and what sass man im in love with her even more. She literally destroyed Nishant in the fun debate ???? Teja has to win BB. @ColorsTV #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss — Starwars (@Delpunban) December 9, 2021

Ohh man literally she was damn good !! Hope so yh Wala part telecast kr dein ?#TejasswiIsTheBoss #TejasswiPrakash https://t.co/VYacMPd6P3 — Tejasswi Obsessed ✨ (@MusfiraMalik19) December 9, 2021

Fake Laugh alert:- When umru picked teju, the way he laughed was like...?????

"Kyaa karuuu pennndi dono hi mere bande hain"

Lmao*#TejRan#TejasswiIsTheBoss #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra — TEJRAN?❤️?️ (@tejranbubs) December 9, 2021

Looks like someone missing me ??

Sassy Teja#TejRan pic.twitter.com/W5EVN30E6X — Maya (@Maya62624463) December 9, 2021

Well, it seems she is quite an entertainer. What say?