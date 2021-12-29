Time and again Abhijeet Bichuckle has expressed his fondness for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Sometimes he has gone out of the line and left the actress uncomfortable. We all remember how he demanded a kiss from her to win the task. Devoleena clearly stated that she was not okay with Abhijeet's behaviour. However, they sorted out everything and became friends again. But once again, Abhijeet's actions have left Devoleena uncomfortable. He passed some flirtatious remarks and compared her to vadapav. Devo clearly appeared uncomfortable with his remarks and even decided to bring it up with him. Also Read - MOST expensive gifts Salman Khan received on his birthday: Gold bracelet from Katrina Kaif, luxe watch from Jacqueline Fernandez and more

It all started with Abhijeet asking Devoleena to wear western clothes so that they can enact a romantic song of Shah Rukh Khan. He then joked that he does not have abs like Salman Khan. Devoleena stated that it is pretty cold outside and politely rejected the offer. He then made a remark saying, "To fir Emran Hashmi wala kar lien kya?" We all know Emran Hashmi is called as a serial kisser and why.

Later, when he was talking to Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijeet passed a comment saying, "Teekhi mirchi lagti hai ye vadapao ki mirchi. Aisa khaunga na tujhe…". Devoleena was right there and Pratik could sense her discomfort. He took Devoleena aside and asked her if she is okay with Abhijeet's remarks or not. Pratik said that he can only take a stand if she is willing to speak and fight. Devoleena then says that she is not okay with Abhijeet's words and will talk to him.

Devoleena and Abhijeet later have a conversation where the former asks the latter to mind his words. Abhijeet did not pay any heed.