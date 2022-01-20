Bigg Boss 15 has got an extension of 2 weeks and contestants now seem to be doing their best to keep the audiences entertained for that period of time. When it comes to entertainment, fights and drama that takes place inside the house attracts the audience the most. Currently, and Abhijit Bichukale are at war inside the BB 15 house. They cannot see each other eye-to-eye and are constantly fighting. In a new promo, we see them fighting hard. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's mother was SHOCKED when Salman Khan called her son a 'toxic' boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash – 'I couldn’t sleep that night'

Abhijit and Devoleena start fighting during the task. The actress bites him in order to save the balls, and Abhijit is furious because of the same. He then screams at Bigg Boss asking if this is allowed in the game. He says, "Is biting a part of the game? Eliminate her. Open the doors." As he gets no response, he then threatens Devoleena Bhattacharjee that he will injury her with a stone. He picks up a stone from the garden and actions towards hitting Devoleena. Pratik Sehajpal intervens and asks him to not do so. too will ask Abhijit Bichukale to keep the stone down. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is losing in the Ticket to Finale task and is crying. asks her to not play the 'sympathy card' and pretend to be a 'bichari'.

Initially, Devoleena and Abhijit were friends, however, over the time they turned enemies. Abhijit even once asked for a kiss from Devoleena to win a task, which she of course refused. Later, during the family meeting episode, Devoleena refused to meet Abhijit Bichukale's wife and kids. She mentioned that she is 'not interested'.