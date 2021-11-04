Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. People are loving the show. However, certain fights and arguments sometimes irritate fans and something similar happened yesterday. We saw the ugly fight between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. They got into a physical fight and things got dirty. However, amidst all this, the worst thing happened when Afsana Khan accused Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal of touching her inappropriately. Afsana Khan, who was in the opposite team accused Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal of inappropriately touching her. After the second round came to an end, she came in the bathroom area and started yelling at Simba for inappropriately touching her during the task. She warned him to stay away from her otherwise she would break his head. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz and more - These 5 contestants will be schooled by Salman Khan on this Weekend Ka Vaar

Simba was already angry due to the task shouted at Afsana and said, "Koi shauq nahi hai tumhe haath lagane ka, tere muh bhi nahi lagna chahta tu jaa yahan see." Later Shamita, Jay and others spoke in Pratik and Simba's favour. Shamita said that if Afsana is hiding the fake coconuts inside her t-shirt and sitting defending it, then it is her choice and she can't play a woman card over it. She also said that there are chances that someone can put his/her hand inside and try to take the coconuts. However, Karan Kundrra went on to defend Afsana saying that if a girl has addressed the issue, you can't ignore. But Karan Kundrra's example made things even more ugly.

He said, "If a girl goes in a dangerous area and if she gets rap**you can't say it is her fault." When Pratik learnt about it, he got even more angry. He confronted Karan and said, "You were my mentor once but you've compared the situation with a very extreme example and it is a very disgusting and stupid thing I've ever heard." Karan had an emotional breakdown as Pratik spoke to him very rudely and Shamita consoled him.