Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan was the talk of the town last week for her violent and weird behaviour. Earlier, we saw Salman Khan bashing Afsana Khan for her behaviour towards other contestants. He also shared the video with the audience where we saw Afsana Khan abusing and using inappropriate words towards Shamita Shetty and others. The fight began when everyone was sitting in the bedroom and Akasa was trying to make Afsana understand that she was wrong in speaking about her clothes. Afsana did apologise but it didn't look so. Shamita then called Afsana a lier and fake. Afsana got provoked and began shouting and screaming at Shamita. She called her buddhi and also commented on Shamita's career. Post that Vishal also jumped in the fight and shouted at Afsana. She called him gay and cursed him.

All her friends were trying to explain her that she is going wrong but Afsana didn't listen. Shamita and Vishal also went on poking and people also tried to stop them but they too did not listen. But Salman Khan did not point out Shamita and Vishal's behaviour and hence Afsana Khan's fiance Saajz is upset with it. In an interview with ETimes, Saajz said that he is disappointed with one thing the most. Shamita and Vishal also made unpleasant comments then why only Afsana is made to look like a villain. Vishal made so many derogatory comments. It was very demeaning. Shamita called her classless and ghatiya aurat. "Why did nobody pointed out Shamita and Vishal's mistake? Is the channel getting more controversy by dragging Afsana's name. She has been made a scapegoat I feel, "he added.

"Afsana and Akasa's fight was not that big, they had cleared it also. There was no need for 4-5 people to get into it. I think Shamita ji and Afsana were fighting for the past one week and it was unresolved. That's why she got into such an ugly fight with Shamita. I am hurt that only Afsana is getting targeted whereas if you see all the contestants are doing wrong at some or the other point. Why aren't others reacting to it, "he added. He also added that he got worried for her fiancee Afsana when he saw her emotional breakdown. He also spoke about Salman Khan bashing Afsana and said that Salman Khan is a senior and we all have grown up watching his films. He is like a guru to us because we belong to the same field of arts. If he scolds Afsana 10 times also it will be for her benefit.

"I don’t think he was wrong anywhere if he scolded Afsana. It is our duty to listen to him if we are on that show, "he added.