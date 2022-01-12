Bigg Boss 15: After a nasty fight with Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty tells Karan Kundrra to make her girlfriend feel ‘more secure’

The non-VIP contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijeet Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee decided to make Shamita Shetty the new captain of the house