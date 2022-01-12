is the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Now, in a new promo, she downgrades Tejasswi Prakash thereby making her unsafe. Tejasvi is mad at Shamita for this and feels says that she has broken her trust. “Vishawas toda hai mere. Mujhe bola tha ko hatayegi,” she tells her. Tejasswi also hints at Shamita trying to spoil her equation with Karan. Shamita fumes at this and tells Karan that he needs to make her girlfriend feel more secure. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash blames Pratik Sehajpal for eliminating two deserving contestants; fans say, 'Ek sympathy card ka baap hai toh ek sympathy card ki maa'

The non-VIP contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijeet Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, and decided to make Shamita the new captain of the house. This was not without drama. At the end Pratik had to choose a captain between Shamita and Karna and he chose his Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash says ‘I love you’ to Karan Kundrra; adds they shouldn’t doubt each other

Meanwhile in a recent promo, host informed the housemates that Ticket To Finale will continue and the show is going to be extended for two weeks. Therefore, Bigg Boss 15 will have its grand finale by January-end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz calls brother Umar Riaz's eviction 'Obviously unfair'; says he was the 'strongest' on the show — watch video

Earlier it was expected to have the finale on January 16. But, now the makers have made an official announcement to extend the show for two weeks, so it will continue till January-end.

According to reports, a few wild card contestants may also enter the house. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for Covid-19, his entry has been delayed. Rajiv will also enter after a while. As per the sources, Simba Nagpal was also approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant.

(With inputs from IANS)