On the recently concluded Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian were instructed to conduct a radio show called 'The Akka Anna Show', which involved them interacting with the contestants and pulling their leg. As a part of the task, Vishal Kotian and asked Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer to express their feelings during their show, and it turned out to be one of the most heartwarming segments of Bigg Boss 15 so far, especially considering how host had schooled Ieshaan Sehgaal a short while ago.

Without any hesitation, Ieshaan Sehgaal announced, "This platform has given me two things – Bigg Boss house and Miesha Iyer." He then bent down on a knees before a blushing Miesha and added, "I honestly, honestly, have never felt this before in my life with anyone. Yejo connection aapke saath feel hota hai, aisa connection... itna deepest, deep connection mujhe kisi ke saath feel nahi hua. (The connection that I feel with you, I have never felt anything like this before in my life, with anyone). I Ieshaan, ask Miesha 'will you be my shine', Mieshaan?" after which the latter immediately hugged him and said, "Mai tumse pyar karti hu (I love you)."

Post this sweet exchange, both Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer danced to the song, Ishq Waala Love, from the hit 2012 Bollywood movie, Student of the Year, followed by the former kissing his ladylove's forehead. Once again, these two gave #CoupleGoals to all Bigg Boss fans.