Bigg Boss 15: After being schooled by Salman Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal goes down on his knee to propose Miesha Iyer – here's how she responds

Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty asked Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer to express their feelings during their show, and it turned out to be one of the most heartwarming segments of Bigg Boss 15 so far