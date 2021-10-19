Bigg Boss 15: After being scolded by Salman Khan for her unruly behaviour, Afsana Khan's fiancee argues Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian instigated her

Afsana Khan made Salman Khan angry and he questioned her about her rude behaviour with fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants. However, Afsana's fiancee Saajz (Sajan Sharma) has defended her saying that Shamita and Vishal instigated her.