In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan had a massive face-off with . She was not only rude, but also used foul language. This made Salman angry and he questioned her about her rude behaviour with fellow contestants. However, Afsana's fiancee and Punjabi singer Saajz (Sajan Sharma) has defended her saying that Shamita and Vishal instigated her.

"Salman sir is our senior and hum unki kisi bhi baat ka bura nahi maan sakte. Hamaare star guru log hamein gaali bhi de ya samjhaaye toh hum uska bura maan hi nahi sakte. I have seen people being pulled up by Salman sir in previous editions of the reality show aur unki life bann gayi hai. So, I won't feel bad even if he pulls up Afsana in the next episode as well. However, I only felt bad about the fact that no one spoke about how Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian came charging towards Afsana and kept instigating her. Everyone spoke about how she called Shamita 'buddhi', but no one said anything to the latter who called her 'sh*t lady'. Vishal, too, said something nasty to her last week. Yahaan par mudda uthna chahiye tha ki ladies ki respect nahi ho rahi hai. abused Pratik Sehajpal again. But none of these issues were addressed on the weekend episode," he told TOI adding that Afsana is being distanced by other housemates.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked Afsana how she could use such words. He called her "superstar of the season" sarcastically. Salman questioned her about body shaming and age shaming Shamita.

He reminded her about the kind of words she had used, such as "budhi aurat" (old woman), "ghar baithne ka time hai tera" (it is time for you to sit at home) and "ghatiya aurat" (cheap lady). Salman said, "Now, you will decide who is cheap." Afsana clarified that she was angry. To this Salman said, "Does that mean you can say anything?"

When Salman said she had a set pattern of the rude behaviour, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty agreed wholeheartedly. The host then declared he would have thrown Afsana out of the house, to which she responded saying she was ready.