Bigg Boss 15: After extending a helping hand, Pratik Sehajpal taunts Devoleena Bhattacharjee; latter breaks down

Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its fianle and the game is getting pretty intense. Everyone is trying hard to bag a place in the finale. To make it more entertaining, Bigg Boss recently announced an elimination task. In the task, a few contestants have to sit inside a box. Whoever gets out of the box first will suffer the consequences. Meanwhile, the other contestants have to make their best efforts to get the contestant out of the box. During the task, will use all means to torture people. This is when a fight will take place between Devoleena and Pratik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's why fans feel that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is ruling the show — read tweets

As the actress will cross limits, Pratik Sehajpal will ask her to show some mercy. This will irk Devo who will then comment that she does not interfere when Pratik is playing his task. Even will pass some nasty comments towards Devoleena Bhattacharjee for being brutal during the task and will say, "100 chudail mari hongi tab jake tu paida hui hogi." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Kaisi biwi hai tu,' Abhijit Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee right after a nasty argument

Later, Abhijeet Bichukle comes into picture and calls Devoleena his hair dresser. To this, Devoleena replies saying that he should not be making such statements. They will then be seen conversing. Pratik Sehajpal will taunt that Devo and Abhijeet have become 'best friends' again after their massive fight the previous day. Devo reacts to this saying it is her choice. Just yesterday, Pratik Sehajpal had extended his support to Devoleena. When Abhijeet had passed some unwanted comments, Pratik told Devoleena that he would stand up for her if she speaks up. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans trend 'SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ' for his kind gesture towards Pratik Sehajpal – view tweets

In the promo video, we then see Devoleena heading to the bathroom and crying hard. She confesses to Tejasswi Prakash that she is being judged and she does not like it.