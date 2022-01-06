Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were once the cutest part of Bigg Boss 15. Their chemistry was loved by all. Their fans even coined a term for them #TejRan. But cracks started building up in their relationship as the game got intense. Currently, TejRan are at war. They have been fighting on every day basis. Karan and Tejasswi have been exchanging mean words and their fans are very disappointed. In a recent fight, Karan said some mean things to Tejasswi Prakash. His words did not settle well with many including Gauahar Khan and Kashmera Shah. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to get extended by 3 weeks; THIS eliminated contestant to re-enter? deets here

Taking to their social media accounts, both the ladies slammed Karan Kundrra for saying things like 'Shakal dekhi hai aapni' to Tejasswi Prakash. Kashmera stated that KK lost the trophy by making that remark. In the next tweet she raised a question and asked where is the bubbly Tejasswi Prakash that everyone saw in the beginning of the show? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sanjeeda Shaikh-Aamir Ali divorced 9 months ago, Karan Kundrra's sister upset with Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour and more

Omg please stop these lovers tiff and concentrate on the trophy. Where is the bubbly #TejasswiPrakash that was present in the first month? Who is this girl? Makes me disbelief in love @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #bb15 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) January 6, 2022

Gauahar Khan also slammed Karan Kundrra for being disrespectful towards Tejasswi Prakash. Check out her tweet below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's sister upset with Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour; says, 'I just can't stand the way she treats my brother'