The latest update from the Bigg Boss 15 house is that Afsana Khan has apparently decided to come back. Yesterday, people got a shock when news came out that she fled from the hotel as she got panic attacks. Her health worsened and she rushed back home to her family doctor in Punjab. Afsana Khan had told her fans that she was unwell. She requested them to pray for her health. Now, it looks like she is going to make a comeback. This is what has been revealed by ETimes. It seems she is going to fly back from Punjab tonight and join the rest of the contestants. The singer who has sung the chartbuster, Titliaaan Warga is now going to be back, as per reports. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: How well do you know the 12 confirmed contestants of Salman Khan's show? Check out lesser known facts

A source told ETimes, "It’s true that Afsana had to back out of Bigg Boss due to medical reasons and on the advice of her doctors. We had started looking out for her replacement overnight. However, after staying out for a day, she has now decided to return to Bigg Boss. Participating in the reality show is a big opportunity and we are glad that she is back in the nick of time. She is flying back tonight." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestants: Meet the FINAL 12 celebs who will participate in Salman Khan's show

In fact, after Afsana Khan left the show many speculated that she angered the makers by revealing that she is going to be on the show rather early. She had posted on her social media. But that does not seem to be the case. Afsana Khan had done her promo for the show. Bigg Boss 15 has confirmed contestants like Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya and others. We so wish it had a couple more big names. The show has a jungle theme this time round so let us see! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Big Breaking! Afsana Khan runs away from the quarantine hotel due to panic attacks? This is what her team has to say - EXCLUSIVE