The last task of Bigg Boss 15 was being performed by the housemates for the past two days. A live audience was sent inside the house to vote for the contestants who entertained them the most during the task. Based on their live votings, one contestant was to get eliminated. As the task came to an end, Rakhi Sawant ended up as the least voted contestant who has now been evicted from the house just a couple of days before the finale. However, viewers are not happy with the way eviction was conducted. They have been expressing their disappointment with the live audience as majority of them felt that Rakhi was the most entertaining contestant during the final task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant gets eliminated; Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash become the top 3 scorers
While Nishant Bhat scored 38.5 points to become the number one contestant, followed by Karan Kundrra with 37 points at second place, Tejasswi Prakash with 34 points at third place, Pratik Sehajpal with 32.5 points at fourth place, Rashami Desai with 32 points at fifth place, Shamita Shetty with 31 points at sixth place and Rakhi Sawant ended up at the last place with 30.5 points. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Does Tejasswi Prakash deserve the trophy? 7 reasons why she is the only spark of the lacklustre season
As Rakhi bid adieu to the show, viewers said that she deserved to be in the top 6 finalists, who now are Nishant, Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik, Rashami and Shamita. Take a look. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' comment creates a controversy and more
