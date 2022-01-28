The last task of Bigg Boss 15 was being performed by the housemates for the past two days. A live audience was sent inside the house to vote for the contestants who entertained them the most during the task. Based on their live votings, one contestant was to get eliminated. As the task came to an end, ended up as the least voted contestant who has now been evicted from the house just a couple of days before the finale. However, viewers are not happy with the way eviction was conducted. They have been expressing their disappointment with the live audience as majority of them felt that Rakhi was the most entertaining contestant during the final task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant gets eliminated; Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash become the top 3 scorers

While Nishant Bhat scored 38.5 points to become the number one contestant, followed by Karan Kundrra with 37 points at second place, Tejasswi Prakash with 34 points at third place, Pratik Sehajpal with 32.5 points at fourth place, with 32 points at fifth place, with 31 points at sixth place and Rakhi Sawant ended up at the last place with 30.5 points. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Does Tejasswi Prakash deserve the trophy? 7 reasons why she is the only spark of the lacklustre season

As Rakhi bid adieu to the show, viewers said that she deserved to be in the top 6 finalists, who now are Nishant, Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik, Rashami and Shamita. Take a look. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' comment creates a controversy and more

Watched bigg boss after so many days highly dissapointed with the audience which entered the house like they only supporting tej and karan like it's so unfair fro other contestants#PratikSehajpal #ShamitaShetty #RakhiSawant #RashamiDesai — bread cheeks (@PreetiP33084726) January 27, 2022

Umar was exposing bheja .. Umar unfairly evicted , Rakhi was exposing bheja .. Rakhi unfairly evicted , Most biased season in history of #BiggBoss #ShamitaShetty #RakhiSawant #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 — ??????? ??????? (@PratiekBhavsar) January 27, 2022

Cheap @ColorsTV zabardasti #RakhiSawant ko nikalne ke liye 3rd and 4th round ka no nahi dikhaya. Tejran ko zabardasti jeetane ke liye apne log laate ho and rakhi ko itna entertainment ke baad zabardasti nikalte ho.rakhi pls dobara mat aana they dnt deserve u. shame on colors — Gargee Roy (@theselfgargiroy) January 27, 2022

1 show I follow that is #biggboss but from today after seeing such low things .... not putting equal fan inside the house ..that shows us what they are trying to do ...sry I can not take this anymore #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheBoss #ShamitaShetty #NishantBhat #RakhiSawant — Farzana Yousuf (@FarzanaYousuf7) January 27, 2022

Either give the trophy finally to Rakhi Sawant or honor her with #BigBoss15 lifetime achievement award this time. Seems like either choice of contestant is been wrong every year or she is the only entertainer. Whatever it is, #RakhiSawant deserves a special award from the bigboss — VIplav (@viplav04) January 27, 2022

Flushmi ko BB13 ka winner nhi bna paye #BB15 mein bhi uska #BB13 hi chal rha hai #RakhiSawant ko evict kr diya Is flushmi k lye Dragging a Dead person in d name of a tribute (by d ppl who said mean things 2 him)even who was close but now using 4 hype z utterly utrly wrong #BB15 — Faiza (@iamfaixa) January 27, 2022

