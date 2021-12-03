Bigg Boss 15, the hosted controversial reality show seems to be losing its shine with each passing day and the makers have been trying all sorts of permutations and combinations to attract eyeballs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Prerna Sehajpal asks Neha Bhasin why is she so bothered with Pratik's secret girlfriend; 'I wish you a very happy married life'

From making shocking exits of contestants such as Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat, , Simba Nagpal, and Vishal Kotian to re-introducing former contestants such as , , and former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Abhijit Bichukale as wildcards, Bigg Boss 15 has been adding and subtracting contestants to make the show seem more interesting.

And if that not it, it is now being reported that the show is most likely to see the arrival of Shernaaz Gill, a Bigg Boss 13 contestant and rumoured girlfriend of the late Sidharth Shukla, to shore up its sagging viewership.

The chemistry between Sidharth and Shernaaz was very much in the limelight since they were seen together on Bigg Boss 13. Sadly, the world got to see a very distraught Gill after the sudden death of Shukla on September 2 earlier this year.

The fairytale SidNaaz romance came to a tragic end, but now fans will be watching closely how Shernaaz's entry alters the dynamics inside the house. Her entry is bound to be an emotional moment both for her and for the legions of SidNaaz fans.

Shehbaz Badesha, Shernaaz's brother, recently posted a picture with her after getting a tattoo. Shehnaaz can be seen holding up his hand, where he got the tattoo. The post made SidNaaz fans get emotional, if we are to go by the responses on social media.

Shernaaz has also been in the news lately for the film Honsla Rakh, where she appears with the Punjabi superstar and Sonam Bajwa, so she'll surely bring eyeballs to Bigg Boss 15.

