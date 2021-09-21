Punjabi artistes are popular all over India and Bigg Boss makers are cashing on the same. We have seen how popular Shehnaaz Gill became all over after Bigg Boss 13. Well, we have another very popular singer coming on Bigg Boss 15. It is Afsana Khan. While her name might not ring a bell instantly, the song Titliaan Warga definitely does. She is the one who has belted out those robust vocals along with Harrdy Sandhu for the chartbuster. Afsana Khan is known for her wonderful stage performances. Punjabi celebs are a fave with makers as they can provide the entertainment quotient needed on such shows. Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana both had a good journey on Bigg Boss 13 and their popularity increased manifold.

Afsana Khan has already left for Mumbai with her partner, Saajz. She has posted pics on social media of her at the airport. We feel she will get into quarantine soon. People have wished her the best. The song Titliaan has crossed 700 million on YouTube and it is a all-time hit. Fans also loved it for the chemistry of Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta in that video. It looks like her mom is also coming to Mumbai for the opening night.

This time we have a jungle theme. Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari are going to be the leader of the tribes. It looks like the mentor concept will continue. Last year, we had Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan as mentors. We cannot wait to see this brilliant singer on the show for sure!