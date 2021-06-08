Bigg Boss 15: After Sidharth Shukla, fans want Shehnaaz Gill to enter Salman Khan's controversial house as a Toofani Senior – view poll result

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior amid loud cheers from the housemates. He was also the centrepiece of all tasks, duties and housemates this season. In fact, he ended up being more of a star than the housemates. Sidharth emerged as the most favourite among the audience with his short stint. And now fans want Shehnaaz Gill, who introduced herself as Punjab ki to , to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a Toofani Senior. Also Read - Kushal Tandon, Akashdeep Saigal and more — Salman Khan's fights with Bigg Boss contestants that will go down in the history of the show

We all witnessed how the audience demanded to see Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 14 to spice up the season with her wit and quirky antics. After days of multiple requests, Shehnaaz had graced the show as a special guest and played some fun games with the housemates. Her small appearance inside the house had floored her fans who wished to see her more on the show. Even Salman Khan couldn't hold back his emotions and went on to tell the contestants to become lovable and entertaining like Shehnaaz soo that the makers would call them again and again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's dance-workout will set your mood for the weekend – watch video

As the list of probable contestants on Bigg Boss 15 has started doing the rounds, we decided to take a poll to determine whether the audience wants to see Shehnaaz enter the new season as a Toofani Senior like Sidharth Shukla did on Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul reveals her plan of action if Bigg Boss 15 is offered to her

The poll result is finally out and 53.6 per cent of the voters have given their approval to Shehnaaz's entry into Bigg Boss 15 house while the remaining 46.4 per cent voters said No.

Take a look.

Shehnaaz recently turned producer with her brother Shehbaz Badesha's music video Little star which also featured Giorgia Andriani, who is currently dating . The song is presented by Shehnaaz, and has lyrics by Monty Hunter. The music is produced by G Skillz.