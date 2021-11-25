On the Weekend Ka Vaar, had informed the housemates that only the top 5 contenders which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated. And it looks like the cleaning of the Bigg Boss 15 house has already started. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed REACTS on entering Salman Khan’s show as wild card; says THIS about Umar Riaz

The media opted for bottom 6 contestants in the press conference including Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, , Vishal Kotian, and Umar Riaz. In the crucial round of nominations, Nishant saved Jay, Shamita saved Rajiv, Tejasswi saved Vishal, Karan saved Umar and Pratik saved Neha leaving Simba to be eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Amid elimination rumours, video of Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara looking at the TV and saying ‘papa aajao’ goes viral

While the reports have stated that after Simba, Jay is the next one to be evicted from the house, the sources have told IANS that Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin have also shown the exit door. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Jay Bhanushali the latest contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan's show?

Neha Bhasin had entered the show as wild card contestant along with Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh already left the show due to health reasons and now it seems Neha's journey is also going to end. It will be strange to look at the eviction of Jay and Vishal as they seemed to be trying to give their best. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, , along with are all set to enter the shows as wildcard contestants. Abhijit Bichukale, on the other hand, will not enter the show as he has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Bigg Boss 15 seems to be moving with a lot of twists and the audience can now see new connections and verbal spats and fights inside the house.