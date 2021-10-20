Bigg Boss 15: Akanksha Puri gushes over Umar Riaz; says, 'I don't mind falling sick every day, if I can find doctors like him'

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is currently impressing the audience with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. In a very short span of time, he has garnered a great fanbase not only on social media but across the country because of his game plan. While we are waiting for his new strategies in the BB house, the contestant has found an ardent fan in , who gushed over him on social media. The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress expressed gratitude towards the channel for bringing Umar in the house as her tweet reads, ‘Thanks for getting Umar Riaz this season. Almost everyone is injured while playing the task. Itna maara maari. Btw where can i find doctors like him. I don't mind falling sick everyday.’ Also Read - Bigg Boss: Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri, Priyank Sharma-Divya Agarwal and more couples who broke up because of closeness with other contestants on the show

Thanks @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV for getting in house Doctor @realumarriaz this season ? Almost everyone is injured while playing the task ? itni maara maari ?? btw where can I find doctors like him ?? I don’t mind falling sick everyday ❤️ #BiggBoss15 #bb15 — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) October 16, 2021

While Umar has been receiving praises for acing the task game in the show, he recently grabbed the headline when co-contestant Simba Nagpal accused him of being jealous of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and brother Asim Riaz. Later, Asim came out in support of Umar and shared a motivating post for him on social media. In fact, Umar had exclusively spoke about Asim's journey in the BB house as he said, "When he told me that he was approached for Bigg Boss 13, I was like you must do the show. It is a huge platform for anyone. I feel people love Asim as he has built a genuine connection with the audience. He is not faking it. He is a friendly guy and has a sense of humour. Asim likes Siddharth and they have a real bond. Inside the house, he did not try to build fake connections just to survive or succeed in the game. People liked that a lot."