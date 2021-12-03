Bigg Boss 15 has got some spice because of how unfairly the VIPs are treating the non-VIPs. The second group is now in rebellion mode, which has raised the excitement level of the show. Pratik Sehajpal has had a breakdown once again after Karan Kundrra kicked him apparently in a rather inappropriate manner. He starts crying and calls him the most 'ghatiya person' on the show. Upset Tejasswi Prakash tells him that even he loses control on his actions when he is doing a task. She says his hands go at places which could be considered inappropriate. Pratik Sehajpal bawls his heart out. Rivals have now been taunting him as a sympathy player on social media. Also Read - Urfi Javed has lost her heart to Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz? REVEALS what she feels about him

His good friend, Akasa Singh has come to his rescue on social media. She tweeted, "And to what extent will this go on?" I just want to know too. Broke my heart watching him like that. N pls. Do NOT call it the sympathy card. He's the LAST person who asks for sympathy, n stands for what he thinks is right regardless of what anybody says." Pratik Sehajpal has improved his attitude after he got schooled by Salman Khan on a couple of occasions. Fans feel that people have humiliated him, and no one has ever supported him.

Broke my heart watching him like that. N pls. Do NOT call it the sympathy card. He’s the LAST person who asks for sympathy, n stands for what he thinks is right regardless of what anybody says. PRATIK STANDS STRONG — AKASA (@AkasaSing) December 3, 2021

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the top contenders for the top three positions on the show. He has shown his friendship and aggression in equal measure. Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash also had a huge fight over the kitchen duties.